Suntrust unveils Amadea Showroom in Quezon City

Suntrust Properties Inc., a wholly-owned Megaworld subsidiary, continues to strengthen its presence in Metro Manila with the ceremonial blessing of the Suntrust Amadea Showroom in Quezon City. Located at Scout Reyes cor. Quezon Ave., Brgy. Paligsahan, Quezon City, the showroom showcases the development’s modern, lifestyle-driven residential offering.
Attended by Suntrust sales leaders, employees and investors, the event marked another milestone in Suntrust’s vision of providing homes designed to meet the evolving needs of Filipino homeowners.
Modern living designed for the city
Suntrust Amadea offers urban comforts with modern units, lifestyle amenities and easy access to key city destinations—making it an appealing option for both homeowners and investors.
Following the vibrant lifestyle offered by the Metro, Suntrust Amadea provides its residents the spaces and accessibility to savor the best of city living right by their doorsteps. This two-tower vertical community features Studio, 2-Bedroom, and 3-Bedroom units to meet the diverse needs of its residents — all for a reasonable price.
PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of suntrustOutside their doorsteps, residents can also experience modern comforts with community amenities and green open spaces designed for growth and personal wellness.
“Suntrust Amadea is a reflection of our commitment to creating homes that are both accessible and aspirational,” says Jerry R. Rubis, first vice president of sales and marketing “We aim to provide our residents with a balanced lifestyle where comfort, convenience and community come together in one secured address.”
Set against the backdrop of a bustling city, this vertical community serves as a serene sanctuary where residents can seek retreat from the fast pace of urban life without losing access to its conveniences.
A strategic address in Quezon City
Located along a key thoroughfare in Quezon City, Suntrust Amadea provides access to major transport routes, commercial hubs, and essential establishments, helping make daily commutes and city travel more efficient.
As one of Metro Manila’s largest and most progressive cities, Quezon City continues to attract homeowners and investors for its accessibility, infrastructure and vibrant community. Its strategic location makes it a prime address for those seeking both convenience and opportunity.
“We understand that location plays a vital role in everyday living,” adds Rubis. “With Suntrust Amadea, residents are never far from where they need to be, while still enjoying the comfort of a well-designed home.”
With its ideal location, well-crafted units and lifestyle-focused amenities, Suntrust Amadea stands as a promising investment and a place where urban aspirations come to life.
Discover more about Suntrust Amadea through www.suntrust.com.ph or contact your trusted Property Specialist today.