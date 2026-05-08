Suntrust unveils Amadea Showroom in Quezon City

PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of suntrustOutside their doorsteps, residents can also experience modern comforts with community amenities and green open spaces designed for growth and personal wellness.

“Suntrust Amadea is a reflection of our commitment to creating homes that are both accessible and aspirational,” says Jerry R. Rubis, first vice president of sales and marketing “We aim to provide our residents with a balanced lifestyle where comfort, convenience and community come together in one secured address.”

Set against the backdrop of a bustling city, this vertical community serves as a serene sanctuary where residents can seek retreat from the fast pace of urban life without losing access to its conveniences.

A strategic address in Quezon City

Located along a key thoroughfare in Quezon City, Suntrust Amadea provides access to major transport routes, commercial hubs, and essential establishments, helping make daily commutes and city travel more efficient.

As one of Metro Manila’s largest and most progressive cities, Quezon City continues to attract homeowners and investors for its accessibility, infrastructure and vibrant community. Its strategic location makes it a prime address for those seeking both convenience and opportunity.

“We understand that location plays a vital role in everyday living,” adds Rubis. “With Suntrust Amadea, residents are never far from where they need to be, while still enjoying the comfort of a well-designed home.”

With its ideal location, well-crafted units and lifestyle-focused amenities, Suntrust Amadea stands as a promising investment and a place where urban aspirations come to life.

Discover more about Suntrust Amadea through www.suntrust.com.ph or contact your trusted Property Specialist today.