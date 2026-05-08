Sultan Kudarat posts 97.2% employment rate, tops national average in 2025

The province’s employment rate exceeded the 96.7 percent employment rate posted by SOCCSKSARGEN and the 95.8 percent national employment rate for the same period.

“The Province’s employment rate was higher than the 96.7 percent and 95.8 percent employment rate of Region XII (SOCCSKSARGEN) and Philippines, respectively in 2025,” the PSA said in its report.

Provincial officials attributed the positive figures to sustained economic activity, agricultural production, local investments, and the continued expansion of tourism-related enterprises in the province.

Meanwhile, Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu highlighted the province’s growing tourism sector, noting that Sultan Kudarat continues to attract increasing numbers of visitors because of its cultural attractions, adventure destinations, and natural landscapes.

According to the provincial government, Sultan Kudarat recorded 375,580 same-day visitors during the first quarter of the year, indicating a significant increase in tourism activity compared to previous years.

“Sultan Kudarat continues to captivate travelers with its culture, adventure, and natural beauty—solidifying its place as one of the fastest-rising tourism destinations in the country,” Mangudadatu said.

Tourism stakeholders said the increase in visitor arrivals has contributed to business opportunities for local communities, particularly in transportation, food services, accommodations, and small-scale enterprises.

Local officials expressed optimism that the province’s improving employment figures and expanding tourism industry would continue to support economic growth and generate additional livelihood opportunities for residents in the coming years.