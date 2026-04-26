SOCCSKSARGEN posts 4.8% rise in 2025

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — The economy of SOCCSKSARGEN grew 4.8 percent in 2025, outpacing the national average of 4.4 percent despite a tougher domestic environment, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported.
While slower than the 5.6 percent expansion in 2024, the region climbed to eighth among the country’s 18 regions, underscoring its relative resilience.
PSA Regional Director Maqtahar L. Manulon said services remained the main growth engine, expanding by 7.0 percent, followed by industry at 4.0 percent. Agriculture grew by a modest 1.2 percent, reflecting structural and climate-related challenges.
On the demand side, household consumption rose 5.3 percent, supported by improved wage conditions and relatively stable employment. This helped cushion the impact of weaker investments, which fell 19.1 percent, indicating heightened business caution.