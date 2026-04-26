SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

SOCCSKSARGEN posts 4.8% rise in 2025

SOCCSKSARGEN posts 4.8% rise in 2025
Published on

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — The economy of SOCCSKSARGEN grew 4.8 percent in 2025, outpacing the national average of 4.4 percent despite a tougher domestic environment, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported.

While slower than the 5.6 percent expansion in 2024, the region climbed to eighth among the country’s 18 regions, underscoring its relative resilience.

SOCCSKSARGEN posts 4.8% rise in 2025
SOCCSKSARGEN tops national growth at 4.8%

PSA Regional Director Maqtahar L. Manulon said services remained the main growth engine, expanding by 7.0 percent, followed by industry at 4.0 percent. Agriculture grew by a modest 1.2 percent, reflecting structural and climate-related challenges.

On the demand side, household consumption rose 5.3 percent, supported by improved wage conditions and relatively stable employment. This helped cushion the impact of weaker investments, which fell 19.1 percent, indicating heightened business caution.

SOCCSKSARGEN economic growth 2025
Philippine regional GDP report
PSA economic statistics Philippines

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph