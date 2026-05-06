Palace keeps distance from Recto-Leviste row

Reacting to this, Leviste welcomed Castro’s clarification, saying it confirmed that Malacañang was staying out of the issue.

“In fairness to Congress, I was not told to stop my speech yesterday. Many in the administration also think Recto has become too much of a burden. Maybe soon, they might even drop him. At least now he’ll have more time to respond to me,” Leviste said in a Viber message.

Sara backs Lean

Vice President Sara Duterte, meanwhile, expressed support for Leviste, saying she admired his willingness to speak out against the administration.

“Well, we are the same. We all feel what they feel. We applaud their courage to speak up even if they know the administration may come after them, or in some cases, there may be threats or intimidation,” Duterte said in an interview with supporters in The Hague, Netherlands.

Leviste, for his part, said he is unbothered by the exchange of accusations and even welcomed the attention from Recto.

“I chose to speak up because I know I’m right, and the people are on my side, as shown by the social media engagement. Honestly, I’m enjoying this, especially since the ‘Little President’ and several congressmen are responding to me. I was even called ‘attention-seeking,’ right? I’d be more disappointed if they ignored me,” he said.

The feud escalated on Tuesday after Recto accused Leviste of offering ₱1 billion to convince then Governor Vilma Santos to withdraw from the race so he could take her place.

Recto also claimed his camp received reports of a large-scale vote-buying operation in Batangas allegedly linked to Leviste.

He said Leviste had repeatedly sought his backing for the acquisition of “thousands of hectares” of sugarland in Nasugbu.

Recto also accused the lawmaker of attempting to “bury” a P24-billion obligation allegedly tied to so-called “ghost” solar projects, among other claims.

Leviste tags Gardiola, Recto

On Tuesday, Leviste accused CWS Partylist Rep. Edwin Gardiola of poposing a business arrangement involving Recto and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects in his district.

Leviste said Gardiola suggested a system where they would identify areas for road openings, allowing them to take part in land purchases.

“During our dinner on April 16, Congressman Gardiola offered a partnership with him and Secretary Recto in doing business with the DPWH in my district. I would inform them of possible road openings so they could join in buying the land. He said Secretary Recto can help fund projects since he is in the Cabinet and that he has influence in the DPWH,” Leviste said.

He also claimed Recto allegedly influenced landowners to sell at lower prices before government-funded road projects.

“I have also heard from different people that this is something Recto has been doing. If this is true, Secretary Recto should be transparent about his wealth,” he added.

Leviste further alleged Gardiola spent over ₱1 billion in support of Batangas Gov. Vilma Santos-Recto, Luis Manzano, and other candidates in the 2025 elections.