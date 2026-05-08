Solidum tops Cabinet pay in 2025 COA report

On social media, some users reacted critically to the figures. One Facebook user wrote, “The second one is probably earning that much because they are being protected by politicians and businessmen to serve the interests of a selected few. That is why they seem indifferent to the struggles of minimum wage earners.”

The same user also alleged that Laguesma’s position was intended to keep officials silent, saying, “From the blood and sweat of taxpayers who earn meager wages, it is still difficult for them to access government support.”

Other commenters defended some officials, with one saying Solidum deserves his compensation, citing his background in disaster science and public service.

Solidum previously served as director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), where he played a key role in strengthening the country’s monitoring and warning systems for volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and tsunamis. He now leads the Department of Science and Technology’s efforts on disaster preparedness, research and innovation, and science and technology education, including climate and hazard resilience programs.

The COA report also includes compensation data for Cabinet officials, key government officers, and members of governing boards of government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs), including subsidiaries, water districts, state universities and colleges, and other agencies.

Three presidential advisers also appeared among the top earners: Presidential Adviser for Maritime Affairs Andres Centino with P5 million, former National Security Adviser Eduardo Año with P4.97 million, and Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation Larry Gadon with P4.95 million.

COA said the report is prepared to monitor the compensation, allowances, and benefits received by government officials, including those holding multiple positions across agencies.