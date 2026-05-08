Skills build nations

The partnership was formalized through the signing of a memorandum of agreement outlining their collaboration to develop, implement and quality-assure a comprehensive vocational education program, which will integrate key elements of the German Dual Training System.

Adapted to the Philippine context, the program aims to enhance the industry-relevant skills and responds to the persistent skills mismatch in the sector.

The pilot training program is designed for both new entrants in the industry and existing workers of Megawide seeking to upskill.

Trainees will follow a structured dual-training approach that combines classroom-based instruction, hands-on workshop training, and enterprise-based practical experience within Megawide’s facilities.

“Germany has proven over decades that dual training system works,” says Megawide executive vice president Markus Hennig. “Companies that invest in it do not just train workers, they build careers, retain talent, and raise their own standards in the process.”

The launch event also included an exclusive tour of company’s facilities, giving participants a firsthand look at the environment where the program will come to life and, at the same time, give a glimpse of the practical training environment where the program will be implemented.

The partnership reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to industry-led, skills-based workforce development with the shared ambition of establishing the German Dual Training System as a replicable model for workforce development across the Philippine construction industry and beyond.