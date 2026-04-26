GPCCI, Megawide launch precast skills program

“Today marks a defining moment for workforce development in the Philippines as a whole,” GPCCI executive director Christopher Zimmer said. “What we are witnessing here is the result of a shared vision: that true excellence in any industry begins not on the production floor, but in the way we develop and invest in our people.”

The pilot program is designed for both new entrants and current workers seeking to upskill, combining classroom instruction, hands-on workshop training, and practical experience within Megawide’s facilities.

Megawide executive vice president Markus Hennig emphasized the long-term value of dual training systems.

“Germany has proven over decades that dual training system works,” he said. “Companies that invest in it do not just train workers, they build careers, retain talent, and raise their own standards in the process. We want Megawide to be that kind of company here in the Philippines.”

The launch also featured a tour of Megawide’s facilities, giving participants a closer look at the training environment where the program will be implemented.

Organizers said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to industry-led, skills-based workforce development and aims to establish the dual training system as a replicable model across the Philippine construction sector.