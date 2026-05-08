Results soon on Zaldy Co, Atong Ang hunts?

He admitted being the one who told President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that Co had been nabbed in Prague, the Czech Republic, information that proved false, the Department of Justice later confirmed.

Remulla claimed the information regarding Co’s “arrest,” as trumpeted by a press release of the Presidential Communications Office, came from the Bureau of Immigration.

Meanwhile, he said the government is pursuing an Interpol red notice against Co, which would allow authorities worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest him pending extradition.

Remulla said the request was filed last September and authorities are seeking weekly updates from Interpol.

Co faces graft and malversation charges tied to the allegedly anomalous flood control project. “We’re working very hard. We are not going to stop there,” he said.