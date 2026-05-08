Remulla says Atong Ang spotted in Cavite in April

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Friday that businessman Charlie 'Atong' Ang, one of the suspects in the missing sabungeros case, was allegedly seen in Cavite in April.
Speaking during the Kapihan ng Samahang Plaridel forum, Remulla said authorities immediately launched an operation involving 300 personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to arrest Ang.
“When we arrived, he had already left. We acted very fast, as fast as we could,” Remulla said in Filipino.
Authorities have issued arrest warrants against Ang and several others for multiple counts of kidnapping with homicide, kidnapping, and serious illegal detention.
On 27 April, the Philippine National Police intensified its investigation into alleged illegal online cockfighting operations in Negros Occidental, linking Ang to the activities.
During a press briefing at Camp Crame, PNP spokesperson Randulf Tuaño said PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered a thorough investigation into a police operation conducted in Talisay City and the alleged involvement of a police major in illegal e-sabong operations.
An Interpol red notice against Ang was also issued on 16 April. The notice requests law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition or similar legal action.
Authorities have offered a P20-million reward for information leading to Ang’s arrest.