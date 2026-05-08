Remulla says Atong Ang spotted in Cavite in April

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Friday that businessman Charlie 'Atong' Ang, one of the suspects in the missing sabungeros case, was allegedly seen in Cavite in April.

Speaking during the Kapihan ng Samahang Plaridel forum, Remulla said authorities immediately launched an operation involving 300 personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to arrest Ang.

“When we arrived, he had already left. We acted very fast, as fast as we could,” Remulla said in Filipino.