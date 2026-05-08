Put Marcos formula in play

It is time to implement the Code of Conduct (CoC) in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), even if that means moving forward without China.

For the nth time, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit ended without a concrete breakthrough on the CoC, despite the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) insisting that negotiations on the long-delayed agreement are “making encouraging progress.”

Yet again, after the Cebu Summit, ASEAN admitted it would fail to meet the 2026 deadline for the CoC.