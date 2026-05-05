Pulitzers highlight damning Trump coverage

The Washington Post won the public service prize for coverage of Trump’s “chaotic” federal bureaucracy reforms. The New York Times received the investigative reporting award for exposing how Trump enriched his family and allies, including ties to Gulf monarchies and cryptocurrency ventures.

The Chicago Tribune was honored for local reporting on federal immigration raids in the Midwest, while the Connecticut Mirror and ProPublica investigated predatory vehicle towing.

Special citations went to Miami Herald’s Julie K. Brown for her 2017-2018 reporting on Jeffrey Epstein.

Other winners included Reuters, AP, San Francisco Chronicle, and the Minnesota Star Tribune, recognized for national, international, explanatory and breaking news coverage.

Drama went to Bess Wohl’s Liberation, history to Jill Lepore’s We the People, and biography to Amanda Vaill’s Pride and Pleasure.

Pulitzer Prizes are overseen by Columbia University.