Public perception key in VP Duterte impeachment – group

Aside from online platforms, Bohol stressed that it was also imperative that focus be allocated to the education system, particularly with the proposed removal of units such as literature and Philippine history from the tertiary level.

“Whatever you believe happened in the past in our country, it would be a big factor in the decisions of Filipinos moving forward,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino during an interview with DZMM.

Bohol emphasized that the public were integral in pressuring public officials in doing their job in ensuring that accountability in public office was met.

The civic leader also denounced notions comparing the scrutiny experienced by the Vice President to that of former senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, asserting that the latter actually faced the cases that were filed against him.

Bohol said that the best course of action for Duterte was to let the impeachment process continue, stating that she would be acquitted of the crime if she was truly innocent.

“Now, they are very confident that there was no basis in the initial evidence that has been released, let’s bring the case to the Senate, maybe it can be proven that she has no liability,” he said.

As it currently stands, the vote of lawmakers in Congress to transmit the Articles of Impeachment against the Vice President is expected to be conducted on 11 May.

In recent days, lawmakers have expressed confidence that the required one-third vote based on the Constitution would be surpassed, with a potential to match the last year’s tally of 215.