Poolside reads: Books to enjoy on your break

Duty Ka Ba? by Tepai Pascual

If you’re looking for a fun and effortless read to enjoy under the sun, Duty Ka Ba? is a fantastic pick. Tepai Pascual’s graphic novel offers a humorous glimpse into the chaotic realities of working in the Philippine healthcare system.

Filled with witty comic strips, relatable hugot moments, and touches of romance, the series is easy to breeze through while still being genuinely entertaining.

Deep Cuts by Holly Brickley

What happens when two people connect over music at exactly the right moment? Set in the early 2000s, Deep Cuts follows Percy, an aspiring music writer, and Joe, a talented musician trying to find his voice. A brutally honest critique from Percy sparks a creative relationship that evolves over decades, blurring the lines between collaboration and romance. Brickley’s debut is immersive and emotionally charged, pulling readers into conversations about art, ambition and love.

The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Barnes

Mysteries, hidden clues, and a mansion packed with secrets — The Inheritance Games delivers all the ingredients of an addictive YA thriller. Avery Grambs is an ordinary teenager whose life changes overnight after a billionaire unexpectedly leaves her his fortune.

There’s one condition: She must live inside the sprawling Hawthorne estate alongside the dead man’s suspicious family, including his four charismatic grandsons. As Avery attempts to uncover why she was chosen, she becomes entangled in dangerous games, family tensions, and complicated feelings.

The God of the Woods by Liz Moore

“The bed is empty.” With just four words, Liz Moore launches readers into a haunting literary mystery set in 1975. At the center of the story is Barbara Van Laar, a teenage girl who disappears from a summer camp owned by her wealthy and influential family.

As the investigation unfolds, long-buried secrets begin surfacing, revealing tensions within both the family and the surrounding community. Richly layered and expertly paced, The God of the Woods is the kind of novel that slowly tightens its grip on you until the very last page.

The Compound by Aisling Rawle

For readers who enjoy both dystopian fiction and reality television drama, The Compound is an irresistible combination. In a collapsing world marked by environmental destruction and political instability, contestants compete on a televised island survival show for the chance to win a life of luxury.

Lily, the story’s sharp and determined protagonist, enters the competition knowing she’ll need to outmaneuver everyone around her. Between alliances, romance, manipulation, and survival challenges, the pressure intensifies with every chapter.

Hot Chocolate on Thursday by Michiko Aoyama

Not every vacation read needs high stakes or dramatic twists. Sometimes, a gentle and comforting novel is exactly what you need. Hot Chocolate on Thursday takes readers into a cozy café tucked away in a quiet Tokyo neighborhood, where small interactions quietly shape people’s lives.

The story begins with a regular customer who visits every Thursday to drink hot chocolate and write letters. From there, the novel introduces a series of interconnected characters, each carrying their own joys, regrets and hopes.

Sudden Superstar by Claire Betita De Guzman

Light, romantic, and full of glamorous destinations, Sudden Superstar is a great addition to your travel bag. Arya Alvarez moves from Manila to Singapore hoping for a fresh chapter in her life, only to accidentally go viral after posting photos of a mysterious man she meets on an island getaway.

The stranger is revealed to be David Nadibaidze, a famously reclusive artist whose disappearance from public life made headlines years ago. Suddenly thrust into online fame, Arya finds herself navigating influencer culture, public scrutiny, and unexpected romance.

Make Me a Monster by Kalynn Bayron

If you want something eerie to balance out the sunny weather, Make Me a Monster offers a chilling mix of horror and romance. The story follows Meka, a mortician’s assistant working in her family’s funeral home. At first, life seems stable — until disturbing events begin unfolding around her.

Dark figures appear in the shadows, ravens gather nearby, and the dead refuse to stay buried. Inspired by themes from Frankenstein, the novel combines supernatural horror with emotional intensity, creating a suspenseful read that’s difficult to put down.

Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama

With breathtaking artwork and enchanting storytelling, Witch Hat Atelier has become a favorite among manga readers. The series follows Coco, a young girl living in a magical world where only a select few are believed capable of becoming witches.

After encountering a mysterious traveling mage named Qifrey, Coco discovers that magic may not be as inaccessible as she once thought. But one impulsive decision changes her life forever, sending her into a hidden world filled with wonder, danger and discovery.