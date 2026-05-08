PNP tracks ‘guerrilla’ text blasters trade

Police said the devices, once widely used inside Chinese-dominated POGO gaming hubs, are now being broken up and sold individually through e-commerce sites and social media platforms.

“While we have seen a decline in centralized scam hubs since the 2024 POGO ban, we are now facing a guerrilla-style distribution,” Nartatez said.

The PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group recently arrested three suspects accused of selling portable text-blasting machines capable of bypassing normal telecommunications security systems.

In Parañaque, two suspects allegedly sold three 32-port units for P40,000 each. Another suspect in Cavite was accused of selling two 32-slot 4G devices for P20,000 apiece.