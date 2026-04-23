Ghost POGOs lurk

Nosy Tarsee is issuing a widespread warning against hacking after a traveler who had recently stayed at a high-end resort and connected to the establishment’s Wi-Fi had his finances drained.
Shortly after checking in, the individual discovered that every linked bank account had been cleared down to a zero balance and his credit cards had been maxed out.
Investigators traced the breach to sophisticated “cellsite hackers” operating near the resort.
This is where the mystery deepens. Despite a total ban under the Anti-POGO Act of 2025 (Republic Act 12312), these syndicates continue to operate as “guerrilla” micro-units.
Many have rebranded as legitimate-looking business process outsourcing (BPO) firms or IT support firms and hide in residential subdivisions and urban peripheries.
Because the victim’s banking apps were stored in the device he used to access the Wi-Fi, the hackers gained total control of all his finances.
But the situation has since escalated from financial theft to extortion.
The victim is now receiving ransom demands. The hackers are threatening to sell his home address, family details, and private identity to international cybercrime syndicates unless he pays up.
The persistence of these underground hubs, some even masquerading as resorts or operating out of private villas with underground tunnels, remains a significant challenge for enforcement agencies like the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission.
The takeaway for everyone: never access banking apps or perform money transfers while connected to public Wi-Fi in hotels, malls, and cafes.
Stick to your personal cellular data to keep your digital identity off the black market.