PNP nabs top fugitive

The 45-year-old male fugitive was identified in police records as a member of a communist insurgency-linked group operating in Region 9. Authorities said the arrest was carried out under warrants issued by RTC Branch 9 in Dipolog City and Branch 23 in Molave for four counts of attempted murder and two counts of frustrated murder.

Bail was set at P240,000 for each count of attempted murder and P400,000 for each count of frustrated murder.

The suspect was listed as Region 9’s Top 1 Most Wanted Person under Police Regional Office 9 and was brought to the Provincial Highway Patrol Team–Zamboanga del Sur for documentation and turnover to the court.

Nartatez said the arrest reflects the PNP’s continuing effort to go after fugitives involved in violent crimes.

“No one can escape the reach of the law when lives and public safety are at stake,” he said.

He added that sustained intelligence work and operations are essential in addressing security threats in the region.

“This operation shows the PNP’s resolve to protect communities from armed and violent offenders,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief also said the arrest forms part of the agency’s Focused Agenda, aimed at strengthening police operations against criminality, peace and order concerns, and insurgency-related threats.