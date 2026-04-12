PEZA posts P45.5 billion Q1 approvals

The projects are expected to generate $10.86 billion in exports and create 8,496 direct jobs, reflecting a continued shift toward higher-value activities. Manufacturing led approvals, followed by ecozone development, IT and business process management, and logistics-related investments.

Large-scale ventures accounted for a significant share of approvals, with 10 major projects contributing more than P36 billion. These developments highlight investor preference for high-impact operations aligned with global supply chain requirements.

In March alone, PEZA approved 26 projects worth P10.16 billion, with export projections rising sharply compared to the previous month. Investment activity remained concentrated in Luzon, particularly in CALABARZON and Metro Manila, while the Visayas and Mindanao posted smaller but steady gains.

PEZA noted that global factors, including higher energy costs and disruptions in key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, continue to influence investor sentiment and operating costs. Authorities said they are closely monitoring these developments alongside the economic team.

“I’m still confident that we will be able to meet our targets for this year based on our current assessment,” Panga said. “However, if the conflict in the Middle East continues, I certainly believe that there will be global adjustments in the investment decisions of global companies.”

Despite external pressures, PEZA said its ecozone model—built on streamlined processes and integrated logistics—continues to provide a stable base for investors navigating global volatility.