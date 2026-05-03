Switching from post-disaster funding to anticipatory finance

Guest speaker Senator Loren Legarda started the ball rolling, revealing her plan to amend the budget law to allow the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to disperse disaster funds based on a forecast instead of from a declaration of a state of calamity.

“We must simplify the trigger mechanisms for local aid. If PAGASA predicts a storm surge of a certain height or magnitude, the cash transfer should be automatic,” said Legarda, referring to the state weather agency.

AIM president Jikyeong Kang said that billions in climate finance technically exist but, ironically, “when a disaster breaks, the local responders — the people standing in the mud — still lack the resources to act.”

Kang said AIM chose to strengthen anticipatory financing as it is aligned with its values that saving lives are worth the investment.

AIM professor and director of the institute’s executive master in Disaster Risk and Crisis Management program, Dr. Chad Briggs, said anticipatory finance treats the forecast or scenario itself as the actionable event and moves capital before the typhoon makes landfall, before the drought breaks the harvest.