CAMPI reports Q1 growth

CAMPI and TMA members accounted for 36,104 units in March, up 0.7 percent from 35,842 units in February. Their combined year-to-date sales reached 105,642 units by the end of March.

Electrified vehicles posted stronger numbers during the month. CAMPI-TMA members sold 6,148 battery electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid vehicles in March, up from 3,098 units in February. The segment represented about 17 percent of the total motor vehicle market.

CAMPI president Jose Maria Atienza said the increase follows a trend seen in recent years.

“This continues the rising trend we have been observing over the past few years. xEV adoption is mainly driven by users’ growing understanding and acceptance of electrified technologies. We expect this to grow further because of the country’s need for various energy-efficient vehicles,” Atienza said.

He added that higher oil prices will affect how Filipino motorists drive and choose vehicles.