CAMPI reports Q1 growth

The Philippine auto industry kept its sales growth trend in the first quarter of 2026, according to figures from Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA), along with industry estimates.
More than 39,000 new vehicles were sold in March, higher than the estimated total of more than 37,700 units in February. This brought total industry sales in the first quarter to around 112,500 units.
CAMPI and TMA members accounted for 36,104 units in March, up 0.7 percent from 35,842 units in February. Their combined year-to-date sales reached 105,642 units by the end of March.
Electrified vehicles posted stronger numbers during the month. CAMPI-TMA members sold 6,148 battery electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid vehicles in March, up from 3,098 units in February. The segment represented about 17 percent of the total motor vehicle market.
CAMPI president Jose Maria Atienza said the increase follows a trend seen in recent years.
“This continues the rising trend we have been observing over the past few years. xEV adoption is mainly driven by users’ growing understanding and acceptance of electrified technologies. We expect this to grow further because of the country’s need for various energy-efficient vehicles,” Atienza said.
He added that higher oil prices will affect how Filipino motorists drive and choose vehicles.
“Rising oil prices will surely influence the Filipino motorists’ driving and vehicle purchase behavior. This will not only accelerate the preference for electrified vehicles but may also highlight the practicality of energy-efficient vehicles like smaller and lower-displacement cars. The auto industry will evolve based on the market’s requirements,” he added.
Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. led CAMPI-TMA members in March with 17,622 units sold and a 49 percent market share. Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. followed with 6,239 units and a 17 percent share.
Suzuki Philippines Inc. ranked third with 1,694 units and a 4.7 percent share, followed by Nissan Philippines Inc. with 1,491 units and 4.13 percent. Honda Cars Philippines Inc. completed the top five with 1,488 units and 4.12 percent.