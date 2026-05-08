Mission: Redemption

La Salle aims its sharp arrow at flawlessly finishing the season when the pivotal action of the two proud schools’ second straight championship meeting at 5 p.m.

Despite a rusty start after a long layoff after sweeping the elimination round for an outright finals entry, the Lady Spikers rallied to stun the three-peat-seeking Lady Bulldogs in a straight set that moved them on the cusp of bagging a 13th title overall.

It was a lopsided series opener as the Taft-based squad outclassed NU, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18, last Wednesday at the same Pasay City venue.

But La Salle head coach Ramil De Jesus knows that drawing first blood is not an assurance of a championship and NU is very much capable of bouncing back to level the series.

“I don’t think we need to make changes, but we’ll just continue with what we’re doing,” said De Jesus as he braced for tough resistance from the Lady Bulldogs side handled by his former setter Regine Diego.

“We know that NU plays the same win or lose; they have a veteran setter, and they have talented spikers. Even their second-stringers are very much capable as their starters.”

De Jesus will once again rely on his veterans Angel Canino, Shevana Laput and Amie Provido along with Shane Reterta, Lilay Del Castillo and talented rookie playmaker Eshana Nunag.

Canino, who won the title in his rookie year three years ago, vows to finish off NU, which swept La Salle in the finals last year, and reclaim the throne.

“We know NU will fight back. They will prepare well in the same way we will prepare against them,” said the Season 85 Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player.

“There’s no room for complacency. We just won Game 1. NU has the heart of a champion and drive. They have a reason to fight for this season. All we have to do is match that fire. Only the team that wants it more will win Game 2,” she added.

The last team to complete a season sweep was NU back in 2022 in the league’s return following the Covid-19 pandemic.

La Salle also swept the elims back in 2014 for an automatic championship seat armed with a thrice-to-beat advantage but was upset by Ateneo de Manila University in four games.

With backs against the wall, the Lady Bulldogs fight for dear life to force a rubbermatch on Wednesday.

Presumptive Rookie of the Year Sam Cantada is itching to redeem herself after a disappearing act in Game 1.

Consistent in her production up until the final stage of the stepladder semifinals, Cantada suddenly went cold for a season-low two points in the series opener.

“This series is far from over. The finals is not yet finished,” said Cantada, who had a dismal 1-of-6 spiking clip after crumbling under immense finals pressure.

Cantada has admitted that she was overwhelmed by the bright lights of the biggest stage.

“I guess it’s normal for first-timers like me to get jitters,” she said.

“But I’ll work on regaining my confidence.”

Diego, on the other hand, remains in high spirits despite losing to her alma mater and former college coach in their first finals meeting.