Market, peso, slump amid renewed tensions

Trading activity softened, with net value turnover reaching P5.70 billion, below the year-to-date average of around P6.37 billion, reflecting a more defensive stance among investors. Foreign funds returned to selling mode, recording net outflows of approximately P663.89 million, reversing the previous sessions’ foreign buying streak.

Sector performance negative

Sector performance was broadly negative. Mining & Oil was the lone gainer, advancing 1.60 percent as elevated global crude prices continued to support resource-related counters. Meanwhile, the Services sector declined 1.53 percent, leading losses amid weakness in telco and consumer-related names.

Among index constituents, Converge ICT Solutions led gainers, climbing 2.30 percent to P12.48, while JG Summit Holdings (JGS) posted the steepest decline, falling 3.96 percent to P26.70. The broader market breadth also weakened significantly, with only seven index gainers for the session.