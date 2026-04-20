Stocks, peso recover despite Hormuz closure

Mixed performance

Sector performance was mixed. Holding firms led gains (+0.87 percent), while industrials declined (-0.34 percent), signaling uneven conviction across sectors. Market breadth was slightly negative, with decliners (105) edging out advancers (101). Among index names, Universal Robina Corp. (URC) led gainers (+2.46 percent to P62.50), while Monde Nissin (MONDE) was the biggest laggard (-2.18 percent to P6.74).

Peso slightly strengthens

Meanwhile, the peso closed at P59.97 per US dollar, strengthening slightly from P60.035 previously. Earlier optimism from US–Iran peace talks had pushed oil prices lower over the past two weeks.

However, Iran’s announcement of the renewed closure of the Strait of Hormuz drove oil prices higher by about 5 to 6 percent, reviving uncertainty and concerns over rising domestic inflation.

These inflation concerns have, in turn, fueled expectations that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) may tighten its policy stance at its upcoming Thursday meeting — supporting the peso but weighing on growth-sensitive equities.