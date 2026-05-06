Black Knights deliver strong finishing kick

Macau went out of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup with a bang following an impressive 105-98 win over Phoenix Super LPG at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium last night.

Jenning Leung caught fire, dropping 32 points for the Black Knights, who wrapped up its campaign in the midseason conference with a 3-9 win-loss record.

Macau’s victory also means Barangay Ginebra and Rain or Shine formally secured twice-to-beat advantages for the quarterfinals while the Fuel Masters were relegated to a 6-5 slate.