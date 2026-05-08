LEE KWANG SOO: Embraces darker, action-heavy, role in ‘Gold Land’

“I gave a lot of input in creating this character,” he shared. “You don’t get to see his backstory, so I used scars and accessories to hint at it.”

The actor jokingly added that some of his ideas may have been “borrowed” during production. “I think the director stole my idea and said it was his,” he laughed, before revealing that he personally purchased some of the accessories used in the show. “I bought the accessories with my own money.”

One detail viewers can watch out for is his tooth gem, which he proudly claimed as his own creative addition. “The tooth gem idea is mine. You will see more of it later in the show,” he said.

Known for his humor and variety show image via Running Man, Kwang Soo also highlighted how physically demanding the role turned out to be. “This is my first time playing a character who is good at fighting. I have a lot of action sequences and I love them,” he said. He also teased a different kind of antagonist compared to his previous work, explaining, “This villain is different because this time I have a different kind of greed.”

The actor reunites with Park Bo Young after previously working together years ago, something he says made filming more comfortable. “I worked with Bo Young 10 years ago, so I feel comfortable. We can go all out,” he shared.

Keeping the mood playful, Kwang Soo was also asked what he would do if he suddenly discovered ₩150 billion worth of gold in real life. “I would trust Park Bo Young. I would not trust the director because he is born greedy,” he joked. “I would return it to the owner and take compensation, then put it in my bank account.”

Gold Land follows a woman whose life spirals after she unexpectedly comes into possession of smuggled gold bars tied to a dangerous criminal organization. Set against themes of greed, betrayal and survival, the series centers on airport security employee Kim Hee Joo (Bo Young), who becomes trapped in a deadly chase involving gangsters, investigators, and smugglers.

The drama also stars Kim Sung Cheol, Lee Hyun Wook, Kim Hee Won, and Moon Jung Hee. The series is directed by Kim Sung Hoon and written by Hwang Jo Yoon (Oldboy).