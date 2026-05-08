LA SALLE: 300, FOREVER AN1MO! The Spark Lives On!

“With Jesus in our hearts,” the 2026 homecoming kicked off the way previous celebrations always have — with a Thanksgiving Mass at the Chapel of the Blessed Sacrament. Members of the different celebrating classes participated in the offertory, readings, and community prayers, guided by the Catholic belief that “whenever two or more are gathered in God’s name, He will be present.” As in years past, guided campus tours led by student volunteers were made available to everyone interested in reacquainting themselves with the university’s evolving architecture. Every nook and cranny held memories for those who once walked these hallowed halls.

Following the earlier activities of the day, attendees gathered at the open area of the Henry Sy Sr. Hall in the heart of the main campus. They patiently awaited the evening’s festivities and were not disappointed as homegrown hosts Randy Santiago and Pinky Webb exchanged friendly banter while welcoming a sea of green and white.

Among the illustrious Archers in attendance were Conrado Estrella III, Rufus Rodriguez, former DPWH Secretary Rogelio Singson, retired advertising executive Andre Khan, sports journalist and DLSU Green Archers team manager Terry Capistrano, fellow sports journalist Quinito Henson, hotel and casino executive Natoy Almeda, former Zamboanga Mayor Celso Lobregat, CWC president and CEO Fred Yuson, DLSU executive director Edwin Reyes, and, of course, the gracious host of the evening, DLSU president Br. Bernard Oca.

What a night it was! A plethora of Lasallian singers and dancers showcased their talents in the evening’s opening salvo. As day turned into night, food and beverages flowed freely amid program segments highlighting the different celebrating classes, many of which featured audiovisual presentations or onstage recognitions. As the evening progressed and the audience’s energy intensified, the performances continued, proving once again that Lasallians work hard and party even harder.

Also present were the DLSU Green Archers, champions of UAAP Season 88 Men’s Basketball Tournament, led by Coach Christopher Robinson. The DLSAA bestowed a certificate of appreciation upon the team for bringing the crown back to Taft. Former DLSU Lady Spikers players Tin Tiamzon, Mika Esperanza, and Jeushl Wensh Tiu were also in attendance, together with former taekwondo Olympian and CSB coach Stephen Fernandez, as well as former Green Archer and current coaching staff member Renren Ritualo, all of whom added to the evening’s school spirit.

“All good things come to an end” — or at the very least, until next year. The closing moments were truly a spectacle to behold. Amid the loud, rhythmic beating of drums, surprise Lasallian sports achievers burst onto the stage and led the singing of the La Salle loyalty song, which echoed through the rafters with intensity and emotion.

But wait — there was more. A dazzling pyrotechnic display lit up the night sky overhead, providing an inspiring finale and a teaser for next year’s celebration. Hats off to the dynamic triumvirate of DLSAA president Christine Base, DLSAA Homecoming council chairman Toti Palileo, and co-chairman Randy Nonato for a job well done.