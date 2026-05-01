A Gathering of Eagles

Normally, eagles do not flock. You find them one at a time. They are creatures of solitude. But the monumental event at the Ateneo de Manila University in Loyola Heights defied the normal on 26 April 2026. It was a rare historic gathering of eagles — young, not so young, old, and very old, a few in wheelchairs or using canes.

Tickets sold out early. Although in the past there had been efforts to hold such a gathering, this one took off, breaking all records — a historic, rare, and the most massive event ever in the history of the Ateneo.

From the Project Heads of the 105th Grand Alumni Homecoming Janea Alessandra Mancia and Gillian Zofia Toledo: “Our preparations have been a deeply moving journey, as they allowed us to step into a legacy far bigger than ourselves. Seeing this vision finally come to life is a beautiful tribute not only to our team’s hard work, but also to the generations of love and dedication that have sustained our beloved organization.”

We’ll do our best to mention as many as we can in this limited space. Prominent conductors included Dr. Joel Navarro, Dr. Eudenice Palaruan, Dr. Beverly Shangkuan-Cheng, Johnathan M. Velasco, Prof. Ma. Lourdes Hermo, and many others. Production Team Directors were Smile Indias and Onyl Torres. Almost all choral groups and their conductors were multi-awarded internationally, such as The Ateneo Chamber Singers and the “mergers” of different singers of varying ages from different years under the baton of Dr. Navarro.

We focus on the Ateneo Chamber Singers founded in 2002 by the alumni of the Ateneo College Glee Club with Jonathan M. Velasco as conductor. It garnered awards and international recognition, especially for its expressive sacred choral music. It garnered first prize victories in Maribor, Riva del Garda, Cork, and Marktoberdorf. Velasco served as first president of the Philippine Choral Directors Association and received the Ryan Cayabyab Award at the Pinoy Playlist Music Festival. As of this writing, he sits on the Board of Trustees of the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

We focus as well on Dr. Joel Navarro as a pioneer of the “mergers” of many Ateneo alumni glee clubs, bringing together the young and the not-so-old to sing together. He is an Affiliate Professor Lecturer in the graduate programs of Singapore Bible College, St. Paul University Manila, and Centro Escolar University. He is the sole conducting professor for the inaugural Doctor of Music Arts program in Choral Conducting in Southeast Asia. He held a tenured full professorship at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He has directed about 25 choral ensembles.

The links of the video coverage will be announced in this column at a future date when the finalized edited output is done.

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