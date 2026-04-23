ICC confirms 3 murder raps vs Duterte; sends him to full trial

It was a back-to-back setback for former president Rodrigo Duterte after the International Criminal Court Pre-Trial Chamber I unanimously confirmed the three murder charges against him on Thursday, just a day after he lost anew the petition contesting the tribunal’s jurisdiction over his crimes against humanity case.
The ruling effectively sent Duterte’s case to a full trial, which would be decided upon by a new separate chamber called the Trial Chamber, which will be composed of three new judges.
In a 50-page decision, the three-member PTC-I concluded that there are “substantial grounds” to believe that Duterte was responsible for the crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder under Article 7(1)(a) of the Rome Statute, the ICC’s founding treaty.
These crimes were committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against a civilian population on the territory of the Republic of the Philippines between 1 November 2011 and 16 March 2019 in the context of the “war on drugs” campaign.
Pre-Trial Chamber I based its decision on the evidence and arguments presented by the prosecution and the defense during the confirmation of charges hearing from 23 to 27 February, as well as on the submissions and documents of the parties and participants, including participating victims. (This is a developing story)