ICC confirms 3 murder raps vs Duterte; sends him to full trial

It was a back-to-back setback for former president Rodrigo Duterte after the International Criminal Court Pre-Trial Chamber I unanimously confirmed the three murder charges against him on Thursday, just a day after he lost anew the petition contesting the tribunal’s jurisdiction over his crimes against humanity case.

The ruling effectively sent Duterte’s case to a full trial, which would be decided upon by a new separate chamber called the Trial Chamber, which will be composed of three new judges.