Jonvic says he informed Marcos of Zaldy Co's arrest in Prague

“There’s an information there that he’s (Zaldy) been captured, asking who he is. The Czech Republic’s query was forwarded to me. Upon forwarding, I sent it to the President,” Remulla said.

The Interior secretary added that if the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) had been present at the time of the incident, Co would be considered legally arrested.

Ready to exhaust all efforts to secure Co’s arrest, Remulla said, “If I could kneel in front of the Interpol just to arrest him (Zaldy Co), I would. I talked to Interpol’s Vice President, but I haven’t yet spoken with their chairman. We’re trying our best. They’re reviewing the matter now. We’ll try. We have correspondents every week asking for developments.”

Remulla also expressed confidence that authorities would eventually arrest the former congressman.