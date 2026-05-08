Jonas Gaffud staff on viral Miss Universe Philippines video: 'Wala pong nanakit'

Opening his lengthy statement with humor, Marv wrote, “Hello to all people out there! This is it pansit!”

He then directly addressed the online speculation surrounding the moment caught on video.

“Hahaha, so eto na nga. Pano ba. Hahaha so sa mga nagtatanong sa nangyari that night po at MOA Arena at sa nag-video kay Mama J, na gumawa ng kwento. Eto na,” he wrote.

According to Marv, the tension backstage stemmed from production issues happening during the live coronation broadcast. He explained that Jonas had been trying to contact the production team after technical problems reportedly disrupted portions of the program.

“That night natataranta na siya sa prod, actually pinapatawa ko si Mama J nun kasi gigil na siya sa phone niya, nagte-text, tumatawag siya sa prod kaso wala nasagot sakanya at walang signal din sa loob ng venue,” Marv shared.

He added that Jonas was frustrated because he wanted the production team to immediately prepare backup video materials in case technical problems affected the live show.

“Gusto niya kasi na pag may palpak sana ready sila na maglabas ng video sa live para hindi bakante yung show,” he explained.

Marv also clarified the exact moment seen in the viral clip, denying accusations that Jonas attempted to hurt him with his cellphone.

“Nung akmang ihahampas niya na yung phone niya sa table, bigla akong umilag kasi ginagaya ko yung vlogger na tawang tawa si Mama J dun na si ‘John Mark Gon.’ Hahaha. Hindi niya naman hinampas phone niya, galit lang tsaka malayo ang phone niya sa mukha ko at hawak niya pa rin ang phone niya,” he said.

The staff member firmly denied all allegations of physical violence.

“Hahaha so wala pong nanakit at walang nahampas on that night. Bat naman mananakit si Mama J, eh ako po lagi kasama niya sa lahat ng travels niya, ako ang paborito, at kung saan nakatira yung family niya sinasama niya po ako doon at kung saan man. Parang mama na po turing ko kay Mama J. Kaya hindi po totoo yung mga kumakalat na kwento sa social media. And I. Thank you,” he added.

The viral video sparked intense reactions online earlier this week, with netizens speculating about what transpired backstage during the coronation event. Prior to Marv’s statement, Miss Universe Philippines Executive Vice President Voltaire Tayag had also explained that Jonas’ frustration was linked to microphone and production issues during the live program.