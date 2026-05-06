Miss Universe Philippines execs address viral coronation moment

But according to Voltaire Tayag , Executive Vice President of Miss Universe Philippines, the situation was misunderstood.

Speaking in an interview with News5 , Tayag clarified that the incident stemmed from frustration over sudden technical problems near the end of the production.

“He was very frustrated when the mics were not working. He was trying to call the production,” Voltaire explained.

“So, nung hindi sumasagot… actually, walang signal.”

Tayag said he personally witnessed the entire situation because he was seated beside Gaffud during the live show. According to him, no one was harmed and the viral interpretation online exaggerated what really happened backstage.

“It was very clear he did not make hampas to anyone. In fact, natawa nga ako,” he recalled.

“In my mind, ‘Oh my gosh, baka nasira niya yung phone niya.’”

“And seconds later, he looked at it. Later on, I was even joking at him, ‘At least meron tayong sponsor na phone.’”

For the Miss Universe Philippines executives, the viral moment reflected the immense pressure behind mounting one of the country’s biggest live televised productions. Tayag emphasized that months of preparation had gone into the coronation night, making the technical mishap especially frustrating for the organization.

“Look, he spent so much. We’ve been trying so hard to make this production perfect,” Tayag said.

“And then malapit nang matapos, all of a sudden, magkakaroon nang ganoon.”

He added that productions are often judged by their smallest mistakes despite the success of the overall event.

“You know, you do something 98 percent correct, and then the two percent is what people would focus on.”

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s just out of frustration. I think anybody in production would feel that way.”

Tayag also came to Gaffud’s defense amid the backlash, pointing out the latter’s long-standing contributions to the local pageant industry and to the candidates under the Miss Universe Philippines organization.

“And it’s unfair for him to be judged by people. To be bashed for that one incident,” he said.

“Throughout all of this time, where are all the people talking about the good things that he’s done, the good things that he’s done for the pageant industry, for Miss Universe Philippines and the delegates?”

“I hope people can do that and reconsider all of those things and take that into consideration.”

“But just to be clear, he didn’t threw the phone at anyone.”

Despite the controversy, many pageant fans and viewers also expressed understanding over the emotional reaction, acknowledging the pressure involved in delivering a seamless coronation spectacle watched by thousands inside the arena and by viewers worldwide online.

The 2026 Miss Universe Philippines coronation ultimately concluded successfully without major delays, with the production notably ending earlier than many previous pageant finals.