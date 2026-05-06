PSH, OMRON push nationwide blood pressure checks

Health data from the Department of Health and the World Health Organization show that hypertension remains a major public health concern, with an estimated one in three Filipinos aged 30 to 79 affected, or about 16.8 million individuals as of 2024 to 2025.

Often called a silent condition, hypertension develops without symptoms and may only be detected after complications such as heart disease or stroke occur.

To address this, PSH, with support from the DOH, hospitals, community groups and volunteers, is rolling out free blood pressure screenings nationwide using OMRON’s digital monitors. The initiative also promotes healthier lifestyles and collects data to guide future health strategies.

Launched at Novotel in Cubao, the campaign continues its #BigSqueeze call, highlighting how a simple blood pressure check can help prevent serious illness. The kickoff gathered representatives from the International Society of Hypertension and the World Hypertension League, along with local health officials.

PSH president Alejandro Bimbo F. Diaz stressed the need for consistent monitoring.

“High blood pressure is not a single number, it starts slowly when you are in your twenties. So it should be a continued low intensity campaign of knowing your blood pressure regularly,” Diaz said.

He added, “Hypertension is a silent but serious health risk. May Measure Month reminds us each year that early detection is our strongest defense.”

May Measure Month country leader Benjamin Balmores Jr. echoed the urgency, noting that raised blood pressure remains the leading cause of preventable deaths worldwide.

The campaign aligns with World Hypertension Day on 17 May, reinforcing global efforts to improve awareness and screening participation.

OMRON Healthcare Philippines general manager Benjamin Agbulos said the partnership aims to help Filipinos take charge of their health through regular monitoring.

Through screenings, education and community engagement, organizers said the campaign continues its goal of improving cardiovascular health and encouraging early intervention among Filipinos.