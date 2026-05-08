Go rallies behind Boatwright, Ramos

“Mr. Chair, as one of the authors of the measures in our agenda, allow me to express my full support for the bills granting Philippine citizenship to Bennie Boatwright III and Matthew James Ramos,” Go said in his manifestation during a public hearing on Wednesday.

“Being the chairperson of the Committees on Sports and on Youth, I firmly believe (in)... athletes who have demonstrated genuine allegiance to the Philippines, an unwavering commitment to excellence, and a clear intention to represent our country on the global stage.”

“Granting deserving individuals Philippine citizenship will not only strengthen our national sports program and enhance our international competitiveness, but will also inspire future generations of Filipino athletes to pursue excellence, discipline, and national pride.”

Go first cited Ramos, a Filipino-American wrestler with roots in Pangasinan.

“Mr. Matthew James Ramos, a Filipino-American wrestler who traces his Filipino roots through his father, Crisante Holanday Ramos, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Basista, Pangasinan. Mr. Ramos has expressed his earnest intention to become a naturalized Filipino citizen to proudly represent the Philippines in international wrestling competitions,” Go said.

“His desire to carry the Philippine flag on the global stage reflects not only his personal affinity for his Filipino roots but also his commitment to contribute to the nation’s sports development.”

Go said Ramos could help raise the country’s standing in wrestling.

“Mr. Chair, wrestling, while still emerging as a mainstream sport locally, has shown increasing promise in recent years. The inclusion of highly skilled athletes, such as Matthew James Ramos, can significantly elevate the Philippines’ competitiveness in regional and world-level tournaments.”