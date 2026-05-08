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Gilas Women relish meeting Germans, Americans

CAMILLE Clarin believes Gilas Women’s couple of close encounters with Germany and the United States will help them get better.
CAMILLE Clarin believes Gilas Women’s couple of close encounters with Germany and the United States will help them get better.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF SBP
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Despite an early exit, Gilas Pilipinas Women swear the experience playing world-class teams like Germany and the United States will help them ramp up their game.

Playing against the Germans and the American in the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series helped them sharpen their skills, veteran Camille Clarin said.

CAMILLE Clarin believes Gilas Women’s couple of close encounters with Germany and the United States will help them get better.
Gilas Women fall short

Clarin, along with Mikka Cacho, Gabi Bade and Tantoy Ferrer, lost to the Germans 9-14 and to the Americans, 10-21.

“It’s always a learning lesson. I think competing against the best is what we want because that also will bring the best out of us,” Clarin said.

“We may not have the best result but we always learn, you know, whether it’s the mismatches or something there’s always something to take away.”

Kaye Pingol, who suited up for Manila Gilas, relished the experience of competing in the Women’s Series with Afril Bernardino, Sam Harada and her sister Karl Ann.

Manila Gilas wasn’t able to reach the main draw after a 9-14 loss to Warsaw and a 12-21 defeat to the United States.

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