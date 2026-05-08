Gilas Women relish meeting Germans, Americans

Clarin, along with Mikka Cacho, Gabi Bade and Tantoy Ferrer, lost to the Germans 9-14 and to the Americans, 10-21.

“It’s always a learning lesson. I think competing against the best is what we want because that also will bring the best out of us,” Clarin said.

“We may not have the best result but we always learn, you know, whether it’s the mismatches or something there’s always something to take away.”

Kaye Pingol, who suited up for Manila Gilas, relished the experience of competing in the Women’s Series with Afril Bernardino, Sam Harada and her sister Karl Ann.

Manila Gilas wasn’t able to reach the main draw after a 9-14 loss to Warsaw and a 12-21 defeat to the United States.