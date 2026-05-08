Gibo blasts China over Balikatan criticism: ‘Mind your own backyard’

“It’s surprising coming from China—a dictatorship whose military suppresses its own people,” Teodoro said.

“No one is listening to or believing what China says. Those messages are only to deceive their own citizens,” he added.

China earlier criticized the Tomahawk missile launch using the US-made Typhon medium-range capability weapon system, including the reported firing of Japan’s Type 88 surface-to-ship missile system, claiming it threatens regional peace and stability.

Teodoro flatly rejected the accusation.

“How? My question is, how?” he said when pressed by reporters about Beijing’s claims.

The defense chief added that China should instead focus on its own actions in the region.

“They have no business there… They should mind their own backyard,” Teodoro said.

He added. “Especially the suppression of their own citizens that they haven’t stopped.”

He also accused Beijing of using the issue to distract its population from domestic problems. “This is also a distraction for their citizens from their own problems.”

Teodoro further pointed to China’s activities in the West Philippine Sea and its dealings with neighboring countries as the real threat to regional stability.

“What are they doing? Their suppression in the West Philippine Sea and in various other places. Even Vietnam is being treated that way. Recently, Malaysia and Indonesia, too,” he said.

Teodoro likewise blasted Chinese-linked criminal activities in the region, citing concerns over espionage, human trafficking, cybercrime, and illegal offshore gaming operations.

“Under the guise of business, trade, and industry, what is the business?” Teodoro said. “Substandard steel, POGO, human trafficking, cybercrimes. That’s not just our experience — it’s the experience of Cambodia, Thailand, and other nations.”