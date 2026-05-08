Gibo: Balikatan missile drills show PH deterrence strength

“And I forgot to mention too, unfortunately in this teaching and symbolic mode of transmitting the importance of national defense to our people, only a small part of the Balikatan was shown,” Teodoro said.

He noted that while the public witnessed the missile launches and target strikes, extensive planning and coordination took place behind the scenes to ensure the operations were conducted safely and effectively.

“Of course, because of operational security measures, but for example, the Tomahawk strike and the Type 88 launch of our Japanese co-participants—only the launch was shown and the target,” he said.

“But what wasn't shown is the tremendous amount of work that it took to be able to launch those, from the planning to the security to the deliberate selection of the communities where we will operate, to the logistics, transport of the goods given limited logistical facilities, and to the safety of everyone,” he added.

Teodoro said the increasing scale and sophistication of Balikatan war games reflect the Philippines’ expanding defense partnerships and improved military interoperability with allies and regional partners.

He recalled that only three years ago, military planners were beginning to diversify the scope of the annual drills.

“It was indeed humbling that from three years ago, when General Brawner and I started, we were just beginning to plan the diversification of the exercise,” Teodoro said, referring to General Romeo Brawner Jr., chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“Today [we have six participants] and more in a big exercise with the complexity that we are seeing now,” he added.

The defense chief also stressed that the exercises are intended to strengthen deterrence and regional security, underscoring the importance of accountability and responsible governance in the use of military power.

“It also reminds us of the importance, because of the potential we have to project power and to deter in strength, governance and accountability are also partners in this,” Teodoro said.

“So that the responsibility and trust that comes with power are always there to make us purposeful, accountable, and legitimate in the eyes of all participants,” he added.