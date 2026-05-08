GCash honors women leaders driving inclusion, innovation in tech

The program recognized women from across the organization who were nominated by their own colleagues, highlighting everyday acts of leadership, empathy, and perseverance. Each honoree was introduced on stage by the person who nominated her, reinforcing a culture where recognition comes directly from peers who witness their influence firsthand.

Mynt president and CEO Martha Sazon emphasized the importance of empowering women within the organization, noting that their leadership continues to shape GCash’s growth and purpose. She highlighted that when women are given space to develop, they not only overcome challenges but also uplift others along the way.

Honorees shared personal reflections on balancing ambition with empathy and family life. Some spoke about embracing emotional intelligence in leadership, while others emphasized the importance of making work-life harmony visible and achievable within their teams.

The event also featured former ABS-CBN CEO and award-winning actress Charo Santos, who led a discussion on leadership and lifelong learning in a fast-changing digital world. She encouraged women to embrace continuous growth, stressing that leadership begins with the willingness to learn and improve for the benefit of others.