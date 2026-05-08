GCash honors women leaders driving inclusion, innovation in tech

GCash spotlighted the strength and resilience of its women workforce through the She Can! 2026 celebration, an annual internal recognition program that honors employees who have turned personal and professional challenges into leadership journeys.
This year’s theme, “She Can Lead, She Can Conquer, She Can Inspire,” reflected the growing impact of women shaping the company’s culture and direction.
The program recognized women from across the organization who were nominated by their own colleagues, highlighting everyday acts of leadership, empathy, and perseverance. Each honoree was introduced on stage by the person who nominated her, reinforcing a culture where recognition comes directly from peers who witness their influence firsthand.
Mynt president and CEO Martha Sazon emphasized the importance of empowering women within the organization, noting that their leadership continues to shape GCash’s growth and purpose. She highlighted that when women are given space to develop, they not only overcome challenges but also uplift others along the way.
Honorees shared personal reflections on balancing ambition with empathy and family life. Some spoke about embracing emotional intelligence in leadership, while others emphasized the importance of making work-life harmony visible and achievable within their teams.
The event also featured former ABS-CBN CEO and award-winning actress Charo Santos, who led a discussion on leadership and lifelong learning in a fast-changing digital world. She encouraged women to embrace continuous growth, stressing that leadership begins with the willingness to learn and improve for the benefit of others.
Beyond the celebration, GCash reaffirmed its commitment to building an inclusive workplace through its “3Cs” framework — Care, Career and Culture. This includes comprehensive health benefits, flexible work arrangements, mental health support, and inclusive policies for diverse family structures, including recognition of same-sex partners and support for solo parents and caregivers.
The company also invests heavily in women’s career development through programs like the For The Women Scholarship and Women Up Top Masterclass, alongside employee resource groups that foster community and support among women and allies in the workplace.
These efforts reflect in GCash’s workforce composition, with women making up nearly half of employees and leadership roles — significantly higher than industry averages in the fintech sector, where women remain underrepresented in executive positions.
Through She Can!, GCash continues to reinforce its broader mission of financial inclusion by building a workplace where women are empowered not just to participate, but to lead and shape the future of fintech in the Philippines.