GCash backs ASEAN 2026 summit with cashless solutions

At the Partners Pavilion, GCash is enabling cashless transactions for Cebuano micro-entrepreneurs showcasing local products such as home décor, pastries, chocolates, woven goods, dairy products, souvenirs, and handicrafts.

Featured exhibitors include Adorno ’72 Home Decors, Audrey’s Confectioneries, Dahlia Chocolates, Hinablon sa Cebu, Holicow, Island Souvenirs, Profoods, Rambie’s Collection, Tuburan, and Ver & Ver Handicrafts.

“By supporting the MSME marketplace at the Pavilion and enabling cashless transactions for Cebuano micro-entrepreneurs, we are showing how digital financial inclusion creates tangible, real-world impact,” Albano said.

The GCash booth will also offer on-site card printing and customer service assistance for users.

It will showcase the platform’s lending and wealth management products, payment solutions under GCash for Business, and services tailored for overseas Filipinos.

Beyond product demonstrations, GCash said it aims to encourage MSME digitalization by onboarding new merchants and demonstrating how digital tools can help businesses expand in a growing cashless economy.

“We are powering the MSME marketplace by bringing cashless payments to Cebuano micro-entrepreneurs. When a local vendor can accept a digital payment as easily as a major retailer, that is digital financial inclusion in practice,” Albano added.

GCash will also participate in side events during the summit focused on digital transformation and expanding financial access across the region.

The summit, themed “Navigating Our Future, Together,” is being held this week in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, with thousands of delegates, officials, and members of the international media in attendance.

More information about the summit is available at ASEAN 2026 Philippines.