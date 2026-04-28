Boracay bridge remains unsure if greenlighted by PBBM

Palace press officer, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said it is still unclear whether the President has already greenlighted the construction of the controversial bridge connecting Caticlan and Boracay Island in Aklan.
“Hindi ko po masasabi sa ngayon,” said Castro when asked if the President has already allowed the construction of the bridge.
She said the President is also aware of the opposition aired by some residents of Caticlan and Boracay.
“Nabalitaan po natin at nabalitaan din ng Pangulo ang nangyayari po dito at sa ngayon po ay ipinamamahala muna kay DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon at kanina lamang po a humingi po tayo ng update patungkol po dito. Pero sa ngayon po ay hindi pa po niya tayo nabigyan ng update, pero once mabigyan po tayo ng update ni Secretary Vince Dizon, ibibigay ko sa inyo,” said Castro.
Under the public-private partnership proposal, San Miguel Holding Corporation will construct a 2.54-kilometer Boracay Bridge, which has already secured a contract from the Department of Public Works and Highways following the issuance of a Notice of Award.
SMHC has poured in P7.78 billion for the project, which aims to improve access and infrastructure on the said island.
However, the project is the subject of scrutiny and opposition from the Aklan provincial government, the Boracay Foundation Inc. (BFI), local business groups, and the Ati indigenous community, raising concerns about environmental damage, the loss of livelihoods for boatmen, and a lack of public consultation.
The Boracay Bridge Project is an unsolicited proposal awarded to SMHC by the DPWH in April 2026.