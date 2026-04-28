Boracay bridge remains unsure if greenlighted by PBBM

Palace press officer, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said it is still unclear whether the President has already greenlighted the construction of the controversial bridge connecting Caticlan and Boracay Island in Aklan.

“Hindi ko po masasabi sa ngayon,” said Castro when asked if the President has already allowed the construction of the bridge.

She said the President is also aware of the opposition aired by some residents of Caticlan and Boracay.