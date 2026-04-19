‘Pitik Queen’ launches outreach for upland children

A digital content creator has launched a grassroots outreach program delivering food assistance to children in remote upland communities where access to schools remains a challenge.
Ian Mark Kamangkang, known online as “Pitik Queen,” started Pitik Charity after seeing footage of children living in isolated sitios, some requiring a 16-hour trek across mountains and rivers.
“I told my friend, ‘Help me, I want to give aid to the children who cannot go to school,’” he said.
The initiative mobilizes volunteers, many recruited through social media, to deliver hot meals and food packs to areas beyond regular government reach. The group coordinates with local officials to ensure safety during operations.
Kamangkang said the outreach is funded through earnings from online content and public appearances.
While the effort provides immediate support, it also highlights broader challenges in remote communities, including limited infrastructure and access to education.
Local officials said such initiatives complement government programs, but long-term solutions will require sustained investment in basic services.