Fashion frenzy hits Google

Google said searches tied to the film surged as moviegoers looked up cast members, reviews and cinema schedules.

Among the top trending searches were “The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast,” “Miranda Priestly,” “Andy Sachs,” as well as stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

Google also rolled out an interactive Search Easter egg tied to the film. Users searching for the movie can click a red stiletto icon that triggers a stylish silhouette strutting across the screen — a nod to the franchise’s fashion roots.

The feature has already drawn more than 10 million interactions globally.

The sequel’s strong performance has fueled conversations online, with fans revisiting the world of Runway magazine while introducing a new generation to Miranda Priestly’s fashion empire.