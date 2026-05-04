‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ struts to $77M box office debut

Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci also reprise their roles, while new cast members and cameo appearances add to the film’s expanded scope.

Directed by David Frankel, the film revisits the iconic fashion magazine at the center of the story, now grappling with relevance in a rapidly evolving media landscape shaped by digital platforms and shifting audience expectations.

Industry observers attribute the film’s strong performance to its updated themes of influence, reinvention and success in a modern, image-driven culture.

Competitive weekend at the box office

Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, placed second with $54 million for the weekend, pushing its global earnings past $400 million. The film features Jaafar Jackson portraying the rise of Michael Jackson.

In third place, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie added more than $12 million domestically, nearing the $1 billion mark worldwide.

Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, held fourth place and has surpassed $600 million globally.

Rounding out the top five is indie horror film Hokum, directed by Damian McCarthy, which continues to draw audiences through strong word of mouth.

Rest of the top 10

Other films in the weekend’s top 10 include:

Animal Farm

The Mummy

Deep Water

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

The Drama

A sequel for a changing era

More than a nostalgic return, The Devil Wears Prada 2 reflects an industry undergoing transformation, where relevance and influence are constantly shifting.

The film updates the original’s themes for a digital age, focusing not just on entering elite circles but on sustaining relevance in a fast-changing landscape.