‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ struts to $77M box office debut

Two decades after redefining the intersection of fashion and film, The Devil Wears Prada 2 returned to the spotlight with a strong North American box office debut, earning $77 million across the United States and Canada.
The sequel reunites its original cast, with Anne Hathaway reprising her role as the former assistant navigating the fashion media world, now facing a changing industry. Meryl Streep returns as Miranda Priestly, whose commanding presence remains central to the story.
Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci also reprise their roles, while new cast members and cameo appearances add to the film’s expanded scope.
Directed by David Frankel, the film revisits the iconic fashion magazine at the center of the story, now grappling with relevance in a rapidly evolving media landscape shaped by digital platforms and shifting audience expectations.
Industry observers attribute the film’s strong performance to its updated themes of influence, reinvention and success in a modern, image-driven culture.
Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, placed second with $54 million for the weekend, pushing its global earnings past $400 million. The film features Jaafar Jackson portraying the rise of Michael Jackson.
In third place, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie added more than $12 million domestically, nearing the $1 billion mark worldwide.
Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, held fourth place and has surpassed $600 million globally.
Rounding out the top five is indie horror film Hokum, directed by Damian McCarthy, which continues to draw audiences through strong word of mouth.
Other films in the weekend’s top 10 include:
Animal Farm
The Mummy
Deep Water
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
The Drama
More than a nostalgic return, The Devil Wears Prada 2 reflects an industry undergoing transformation, where relevance and influence are constantly shifting.
The film updates the original’s themes for a digital age, focusing not just on entering elite circles but on sustaining relevance in a fast-changing landscape.