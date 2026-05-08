EU execs: Red tape, green push don’t mix

Policies must be coordinated

“Sometimes we have our own rules and sometimes they clash,” Ablan said. “[We] have to adjust our policies to lessen the bottlenecks and all of the delays.”

Ablan added that the government is also pushing to conclude the EU-Philippines Free Trade Agreement, which he said could help accelerate investments and improve trade processes.

“We’re hoping to close our EU-Philippines FTA soon,” he said. “Hopefully this year, and then it will get signed by next year.”

On workforce readiness, Ablan said the government is working on strengthening the Philippine Skills Framework and the Philippine Qualifications Framework to align local certifications with international standards.

“We need to reunite that and agree on what our certification is going to be, so that once a worker meets that certification, they become immediately employable anywhere,” he said.

Ablan said TESDA, the DepEd, and DTI must work together to ensure that training programs align with industry demand, particularly in the sustainability and technical sectors.

“DTI has to inform TESDA what the market is demanding and TESDA will conduct the training,” he said.

He added that the government has also been conducting sustainability-focused training programs for MSMEs through the Philippine Trade Training Center.

“For example, we conduct trainings for MSMEs to embrace sustainability practices, converting to solar energy, proper solid waste management, those things,” Ablan said.

Despite the challenges, the business leaders said the current energy crisis and geopolitical tensions present an opportunity for the Philippines and ASEAN to accelerate their sustainability efforts and diversify energy sources.

“The crisis can be seen as an opportunity,” Duarte said. “It can accelerate execution.”