EU execs: Red tape, green push don’t mix

“We have a very good relationship with the government when it comes to policies,” said Paulo Duarte, president of the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.

“Where we see areas for improvement is on the execution side,” he added.

Difficult to navigate

Duarte said investors remain interested in the Philippines, particularly with regard to renewable energy, but projects often slow down due to complex permit systems and inconsistent implementation across agencies and local government units.

“The permits takes a bit too long. It’s difficult to navigate the complexity of the permits,” he said.

He cited renewable energy as an example, noting that while the government allows full foreign ownership in the sector, many projects are delayed despite strong investor interest from European countries such as the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland and Germany.

“The regulation is there. The execution sometimes is not there,” Duarte said.