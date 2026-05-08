Empire in paralysis

Day-to-day operations continue on inertia, but the strategic engine — the ability to pivot, invest boldly, and defend market position — has stalled.

Veterans of the clan say the longer this feud drags on, the greater the damage to the family corporation’s viability.

What was once a unified powerhouse capable of moving markets and shaping entire industries now risks appearing fractured, hesitant, and vulnerable to investors, regulators and competitors.

Old money families rarely air their dirty laundry, but when control of the crown jewels is at stake, even the most private clans eventually bleed in public.

The fear among the shareholders is how much value will be destroyed before one side finally wins, or before both sides realize they’re burning the empire down together.