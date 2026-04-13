Owe-ligarchs’ ordeal

At the center sits one of the archipelago’s most iconic empires, once untouchable, now technically in default on roughly P12 billion to P13 billion in bank debt.

It still pays the interest like clockwork, but covenant breaches born of a lost franchise and the balance-sheet bruises this caused have given its lenders every right to call in the IOUs early.

A standstill agreement lapsed at the close of 2024. Since then, any breathing room has come in the form of nervous, short-term dips rather than the sweeping refinancing everyone expected.

On the creditor side are two institutions whose controlling families have long moved under the same rarefied air — partners in power deals, joint ventures, and the occasional society ball.

One is a fast-growing universal bank steered by a dynasty deeply entrenched in energy and infrastructure. The other is a blue-chip lender long considered the financial flagship of another old-money conglomerate.

What makes the situation sting is the paradox playing out elsewhere in the debtor family’s portfolio.

Earlier this year, a group within the formidable but troubled clan quietly closed one of the largest energy transactions in recent memory, selling a majority stake in its gas assets for P50 billion.

Fresh liquidity, real cash, yet none of it has flowed toward curing the technical default. Legally, the entities are separate. In the world of conglomerate banking, however, lenders read loan agreements and family signals.

When money appears in one pocket while another stays pinned down, the whispers start.

No one is predicting a public feud. These clans don’t do screaming matches or tabloid splits; they adjust the temperature or risk future credit committees discovering “heightened risk weights.”

Tenor extensions that once arrived with a smile may now come with extra covenants and colder eyes. The easy goodwill that used to lubricate deals between these houses is already showing hairline cracks.

For the two lending families, the calculus is delicate. One bank is still digesting a major acquisition and cannot be seen playing favorites. The other, freshly enlarged by its own merger, has institutionalized prudence as a virtue.

Neither can afford to look indulgent, no matter how storied the borrower or how cordial the golf-course history.

At its core, it is no longer just about recovering pesos but the message the media-owning family chooses to send.

A decisive clean-up of the balance sheet would reassure everyone that family capital still stands behind family credit.

Letting the limbo linger, however, would tell a different story — one of optionality exercised at someone else’s expense.

In Manila’s compact constellation of taipans, projects come and go. Loans eventually mature or get restructured, but the memories of bankers who sit on the same club boards and marry into the same social circles linger far longer.

How this particular debt pileup is handled may not make headlines, but it will quietly reset the price of trust among three of the country’s most powerful clans for years to come.