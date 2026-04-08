PAL resumes Riyadh flights, CEB halts Dubai service

To maintain safety, select Manila-Riyadh flights will include a brief technical stop in Bangkok for refueling.

“No deplaning is required; passengers will remain on board while the aircraft refuels before continuing to Riyadh,” the airline added.

PAL assured travelers that it is “closely monitoring the situation and will restore normal routing and full capacity as conditions allow. Updates will be communicated to affected passengers accordingly.”

Meanwhile, budget airline Cebu Pacific (CEB) has canceled flights to and from Dubai until 30 April, citing the ongoing security situation in the Middle East.

“To ensure the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew,” CEB said, it has implemented the cancellations and continues to assess operations in the region. Further schedule adjustments may occur.

Affected passengers have been notified and can rebook through CEB’s Manage Booking portal without fare difference for travel up to 30 days, convert tickets into a virtual wallet for future use, or request a full refund.

For flights until 31 May, flexible options, including free rebooking and Travel Fund conversion, are available up to two hours before departure.

CEB urged passengers to check flight status online, update contact details, and follow its official social media accounts for updates, and thanked them for their patience amid the evolving situation.