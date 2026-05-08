ELECTRIFYING SPEED OF MIND

One of my BFF sent me a text saying, “I am so tired.”
Soul-tired, spirit-tired from running, and also from trying to keep focused as everything around is shifting.
This intensification of speed comes with a recent transit of a planet called Uranus, known as the great awakener, the radical wildcard and the rebellious planet that brings awakening after crisis. In astrology, Uranus stays seven years in an astrological signing. And now, it has moved into Gemini.
This is not a small shift. This is a profound recalibration of the mental planes. Uranus is the higher octave of Mercury. Where Mercury governs the day-to-day mind — the processing, the speaking, the organizing — Uranus is the lightning strike of insight, the sudden knowing, the awakening that cracks open old paradigms. It is electricity. It is the nervous system firing in flashes of revelation. It is the mind beyond logic.
And now, this electric force has entered Gemini, an Air sign. Have you studied any Gemini family or friends you have? They are constantly in the move, relating, talking, thinking. Because they are an Air sign that governs thought, communication, networks, information and the invisible currents that move between people. Gemini, in particular, is quick, curious, dual, restless. It seeks connection, meaning, exchange. It moves fast.
So what happens when the planet of sudden awakening enters the sign of the mind? Speed. Acceleration. Overdrive. The mental field is moving at a velocity that many of us have never experienced before. Thoughts come in torrents. Information multiplies. Attention is fragmented. One moment you are clear, the next moment you are overwhelmed. It feels as if the mind is constantly “on,” receiving, decoding, reacting. This is the Uranian frequency in Gemini. And this is why so many are tired. Not just physically tired, but mentally exhausted. Spiritually stretched. Because when the mind is overstimulated, it pulls energy from the soul. When there is too much input and not enough integration, the system begins to fray.
Practice discernment
We are living in a time where the external world mirrors this inner acceleration. Technology, communication, constant updates, shifting narratives — it is all very Gemini. And Uranus amplifies it, disrupts it, electrifies it.
But here is the deeper layer: Uranus does not disrupt without purpose. It awakens. This seven-year cycle is not here to exhaust us — it is here to evolve the way we think, perceive and connect. It is breaking down outdated mental patterns, rigid beliefs and linear ways of understanding reality. It is asking us to expand our consciousness.
In the exterior world, it is continually breaking up how we perceive the world moving forward, and the rebuilding of the new.
One angle I would like to highlight in this shift of consciousness is this. As we become so involved with AI and technology, when algorithms shift and change per the focus or interest you have on your screen… we need to always double back to ask…is this belief or though system of mine… truly mine? Or is how I think, or the values I hold been encoded into me by the AI algorithm? Are we being programmed? If so, by whom? And towards which direction? In our unconscious scrolling because the mind has become tired by the speed of everything, AI is slowly but surely taking control of our consciousness. So discernment is key!
Slow down
As Gemini opens the gates of information, Uranus can flood those gates. Not everything that comes in deserves your attention. Not every conversation needs your energy. Not every connection is aligned. We must become more intentional about what we consume and who we surround ourselves with.
If you are constantly in spaces of chaos, drama, or negativity, your mental field absorbs it. Your frequency lowers. Your clarity diminishes. And this is why we need to slow down. Unplug from tech. Be conscious of our relationship with AI. This may sound paradoxical, but in times of accelerated energy, stillness becomes the anchor. Meditation is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity. Even a few minutes of conscious breathing, of returning to the body, can recalibrate the nervous system.
The mind needs silence to process speed. Without silence, we become reactive instead of responsive. We become scattered instead of centered. Grounding practices are essential now. Walking barefoot on the earth. Sitting quietly under a tree. Allowing the body to reconnect with something stable, something ancient, something real. Choose that which empowers — thoughts, your circle of people — those who can hold space for depth and not just noise; spaces that breath of Spirit and Presence! More than anything else: KEEP YOUR FREQUENCY HIGH!
We do not need to keep up with everything. We do not need to know everything. The mind will try to convince us otherwise, especially under a Gemini influence. But wisdom lies in knowing what to let go of. Less doing. More being. When everything goes into chaotic mental stress, the invitation is not to match the chaos, but to become the still point within it.
Just breathe
AND THIS IS THE BRIDGING OF WORLDS. The external world may continue to accelerate. The mental planes may continue to buzz with electricity. But internally, we can cultivate a different rhythm. A quieter frequency. A deeper knowing. This is how we navigate this Uranian transit — not by resisting it, but by anchoring ourselves within it.
So here are some gentle practices for this time: Let’s begin our day in silence, even for five minutes. Before the phone, before the noise — just breathe. Let’s limit our information intake choosing quality over quantity. And yes, spend time in nature.
Most importantly, we must return to ourselves. Again and again. Over and over again. Because in a world that is moving faster than ever, our center is our sanctuary. And from that still point, we will not just survive this cycle — we will evolve with it.
FULL IN FIRE, is a full moon retreat I am co-facilitating with Stephanie Zubiri in Mount Banahaw during the next full moon weekend of 30 to 31 May 2026. With cleansing, movement, meditation, intention and releasing circles, we are diving deep into Nature and Self. Limited space for 16 people only. For those interested, please call Banahaw Circle Nature Retreat in Dolores, Quezon through Kate at 0949-4393134 or Bang at 0917-8863650.