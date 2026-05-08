DTI opens applications for GenSan youth bazaar

Organizers said the event aims to provide a platform for aspiring and existing “youth-preneurs” to market their products, expand their customer base, and gain exposure within the local business community.

Participation in the bazaar is free of charge and is open to entrepreneurs aged 18 to 35 years old engaged in food and non-food manufacturing or processing businesses.

According to the organizers, priority will be given to applicants with a registered business name under the Department of Trade and Industry. Applicants are also required to ensure sufficient product inventory throughout the duration of the event.

The bazaar is expected to feature a variety of locally made products, including food items, crafts, fashion products, and other innovative goods developed by young entrepreneurs from General Santos City.

Interested participants may register through this application portal: Tienda Heneral Year 6 Bazaar Registration Form.

Organizers said the deadline for applications is on May 13, 2026.

For inquiries and clarifications, applicants may contact the official page of Department of Trade and Industry General Santos City.