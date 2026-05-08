DSWD debunks AI-generated post on air conditioners for 4Ps beneficiaries

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) denied claims circulating online that it distributed air conditioning units to beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), saying the photo being shared on social media was AI-generated.

DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao urged the public to be cautious of misleading information online, noting that AI-generated content has become widespread.

“Ang Department of Social Welfare and Development ay hindi namamahagi ng air conditioning units sa ating 4Ps beneficiaries,” Dumlao said in an interview on Thursday, 7 May.