DSWD debunks AI-generated post on air conditioners for 4Ps beneficiaries

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) denied claims circulating online that it distributed air conditioning units to beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), saying the photo being shared on social media was AI-generated.
DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao urged the public to be cautious of misleading information online, noting that AI-generated content has become widespread.
“Ang Department of Social Welfare and Development ay hindi namamahagi ng air conditioning units sa ating 4Ps beneficiaries,” Dumlao said in an interview on Thursday, 7 May.
The Facebook post in question reportedly showed signs of being AI-generated, including distorted images. The DSWD also clarified that the 4Ps program, established under Republic Act No. 11310, does not include the distribution of appliances such as air conditioners.
RA No. 11310 institutionalized the government’s conditional cash transfer program aimed at assisting low-income Filipino families. Beneficiaries receive support through education assistance, health and nutrition grants, and rice subsidies.
The issue comes amid recent online claims linking 4Ps beneficiaries to high electricity bills charged by Meralco. DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian earlier dismissed the allegations as “fake news,” saying electricity rates are driven by generation charges and not by the 4Ps program.