DOST chief paid highest among Cabinet men

Department of Science and Technology (DoST) Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. received the highest total salary and allowances among President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet members in 2025, according to a Commission on Audit (CoA) report on salaries and allowances.
Based on the CoA report, Solidum received a total of P6.66 million last year. He was followed by Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, who received P5.97 million in compensation, and Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian, who earned P5.49 million.
On social media, some users reacted critically to the figures. One Facebook user wrote, “The second one is probably earning that much because politicians and businessmen are protecting them to serve the interests of a selected few. That is why they seem indifferent to the struggles of minimum wage earners.”
The same user also alleged that Laguesma’s position was intended to keep officials silent, saying, “From the blood and sweat of taxpayers who earn meager wages, it is still difficult for them to access government support.”
Other commenters defended some officials, with one saying Solidum deserves his compensation, citing his background in disaster science and public service.
Solidum previously served as director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, where he played a key role in strengthening the country’s monitoring and warning systems for volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and tsunamis.