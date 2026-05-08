DOST chief paid highest among Cabinet men

Department of Science and Technology (DoST) Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. received the highest total salary and allowances among President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet members in 2025, according to a Commission on Audit (CoA) report on salaries and allowances.

Based on the CoA report, Solidum received a total of P6.66 million last year. He was followed by Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, who received P5.97 million in compensation, and Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian, who earned P5.49 million.